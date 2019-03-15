GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Part-time Top Fuel racer T.J. Zizzo led qualifying Friday at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

Zizzo had a 3.762-second run at 323.35 mph in his season debut.

“Our guys worked really hard on our race car,” Zizzo said. “I realize that I haven’t raced since the U.S. Nationals. Some part time teams, they park their car for an extended period of time then they kind of get it out of the woodwork and run their car just to run it. We don’t do that. We really race hard. I choose to spend time away from my family so I better make it worthwhile.”

Robert Hight led in Funny Car, Bo Butner in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Hight had a 3.928 at 305.15 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS, Butner ran a 6.556 and 210.73 in a Camaro, and had a 6.753 at 200.95 on an EB.