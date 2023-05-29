The WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds fell 3-1 Monday night to the Quebec Remparts in the Memorial Cup at Kamloops, B.C.

Kamloops will play the T-birds at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Théo Rochette scored two goals for the Remparts, who are guaranteed a spot in the final.

Nolan Allen scored Seattle’s goal with 2:22 remaining in the game to get the T-birds to 2-1. Charle Truchon added an empty-net goal

Quebec goalie William Rousseau made 35 saves.

Thomas Milic saved 19 of 21 shots.

Minors

• Hillsboro scored three runs in the fifth and seventh innings en route to an 8-4 victory over the Everett AquaSox at Funko Field.

Axel Sanchez had a two-run triple in the first inning and got the AquaSox to 5-4 in the fifth inning with an RBI ground out. Gary Mattis smacked a three-run homer for the Hops in the seventh for an 8-4 lead.

Everett had another opportunity in the seventh when Harry Ford came up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Hops reliever Logan Clayton enticed Ford to ground into a double play, ending the rally.

J.J. D’Orazio drove in three runs for the Hops.