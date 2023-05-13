Brad Lambert scored two goals and the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the host Winnipeg Ice 4-2 on Saturday to even the Western Hockey League championship series at one game apiece.

Jeremy Hanzel and Reid Schaefer also scored for the T-birds and Thomas Milic made 29 saves.

The next three games in the series will be at ShoWare Center in Kent. Game 3 is Tuesday night at 7:05, Game 4 is Wednesday night and Game 5 is Friday night.

UW’s Fay wins 10K title

Washington’s Brian Fay got the second Pac-12 track title of his career, and first in the 10K, in a thrilling upset of Stanford’s Charles Hicks, highlighting a great first day for the Huskies at the Pac-12 Championships in Walnut, Calif.

Fay finished in 28:24.90. Hicks was second in 28:25.12. Fay became the first Husky men’s Pac-12 10K champ since 2001, when David Bazzi won it.

The women’s 10K followed and Husky Andrea Markezich had a stellar second-place run in 33:14.04.

Chandler Ault took runner-up honors for UW in men’s javelin at 227-10.

Seawolves triumph

Ina Futi scored his first hat trick of the season and blocked a try as the Seattle Seawolves rallied to beat the host Houston SaberCats 34-17. The Seawolves (9-2-0) are second in the MLR Western Conference.

Softball

• Seattle U (36-20) lost 10-2 in five innings to Grand Canyon (46-11) in the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference tournament in Phoenix. Jocelynn De La Cruz had a solo home run, her 12th of the season, for SU. Her 59 RBI are a school record.

Baseball

• Jeter Ybarra and Michael Snyder each drove in four runs as Washington (31-14, 15-10 Pac-12) earned an 18-8 victory over host Oregon (31-18, 14-12). Sam DeCarlo homered for the Huskies, who had 18 hits.

• Seattle U (19-28, 15-11 WAC) secured a 7-5 victory over host Utah Tech (12-36, 7-19), building a six-run lead and surviving a rally in the ninth inning. Nestor German allowed one run and five hits in seven innings while striking out seven. Derek Gellos went 3 for 5 with an RBI while Ryne Hays had two hits, including a solo homer. Grant Heiser had a two-run double.

• Washington State (28-20, 9-16 Pac-12) lost 16-10 at California (22-24, 10-16). Jonah Advincula doubled twice for the Cougars and Jake Harvey drove in three runs. The Cougar pitching staff pushed their season strikeout total to 476, breaking last season’s record of 473.

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers (18-20) dropped a 5-3 decision to the Reno Aces (22-16) at Cheney Stadium. Jake Scheiner smashed his team-leading 12th homer for Tacoma.

• Ben Ramirez had three hits and three RBI as the Everett AquaSox beat the host Vancouver Canadians 7-5.

Horse racing

• Aloha Breeze delivered a dominant return to action with an impressive 8¼-length romp in the $25,000 Cancer Cartel Purse for 3-year-old fillies at Emerald Downs. The track’s champion 2-year-old filly last year, Aloha Breeze covered 5½ furlongs in 1:02.63 and returned $3.20 as the heavy betting choice in a field of six sophomore fillies. Riding his first winner at Emerald Downs was Carlos Montalvo. Total mutuel handle was $1,372,007.

Track and field

• David Njeri (48 feet, 4½ inches) captured his second triple jump title in the past three years, and Isaiah Archer broke his own school standard in the 400 meters (48.07) while finishing third to highlight Seattle Pacific’s day at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships in Monmouth, Ore.

Golf

• Three teams posted 7-under-par 65s for the first-round lead at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship at the Home Course in DuPont: Frances Kim and Nikki Oh, Kaitlyn Schroeder and Bailey Shoemaker as well as Anna Davis and Kiara Romero.