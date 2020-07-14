SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia has been picked for the Australian women’s national team.

“I just feel honored for this opportunity,” said Mangakahia, a native of Brisbane who missed last season with the Orange while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. “It’s always been my dream of mine to play for my country in the Olympics and I am one step closer to that.”

Australia coach Sandy Brondello announced the roster on Monday. The team will begin preparation for next summer’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, followed by the FIBA Asia Cup.

The Opals have appeared in nine Olympic Games, winning silver medals in Sydney (2000), Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008). They also won bronze in Atlanta (1996) and London (2012).

Mangakahia, who hasn’t played for Syracuse since April 2019, is the Orange’s all-time assists leader (591) and twice was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. She has one year of eligibility remaining.

