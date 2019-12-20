WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Gabrielle Cooper scored 11 of her 19 points in the first quarter to help Syracuse beat No. 19 Michigan State 77-63 on Friday in the Florida Sunshine Classic.

Emily Engstler had 13 points, 17 rebounds and five assists Kiara Lewis finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 16 points for Syracuse (6-4).

Nia Clouden led Michigan State (7-3) with 20 points.

Michigan State will play No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday, and Syracuse fill face the Mountaineers on Sunday.

NO. 11 TEXAS A&M 60, GEORGIA TECH 48

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 21 points for her fourth straight 20-plus game and Texas A&M beat Georgia Tech in the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic.

Ciera Johnson added 15 points for Texas A&M (10-1).

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Georgia Tech (8-2) with 16 points.

___

