SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 24 points, reaching the 20-point mark for the eighth time this season, and Jimmy Boeheim added 18 as Syracuse beat Pittsburgh 77-61 on Tuesday night.

Jesse Edwards added 12 points and Cole Swider 10 for the Orange.

Syracuse (8-8, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 12-3 run to start the second half and gradually began pulling away. Jimmy Boeheim’s layup with 15:47 to go gave Syracuse its first double-digit lead at 47-37.

Pitt didn’t make its first field goal of the second half until Mouhamadou Gueye’s basket with 10:44 left to get within 58-43.

Jamarius Burton, Gueye and Femi Odukale each scored 14 points for Pitt (6-10, 1-4).

John Hugley’s dunk with 8:02 left before halftime sparked a 13-0 run and the Panthers took their first lead to go up 32-25 a little more than four minutes later. The Orange staged their own rally finishing with a 10-4 lead to go up by a point at the break.

The game was the 121st meeting between the Orange and the Panthers. Syracuse leads the series 74-47. Prior to the two losses to the Panthers in 2021, the Orange had won seven straight against their long-time foe.

Pittsburgh is scheduled to host Louisville on Saturday while Syracuse is to play Florida State at home on Saturday.

