TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Swider had 16 points, 10 rebounds and two big free throws in the final minute as Syracuse defeated Florida State 63-60 on Saturday in the ACC opener for both teams.

The loss snapped FSU’s 25-game homecourt winning streak in ACC play. The conference record is 26, set by Duke from 1997 to 2000.

Syracuse led 55-44 with 5:43 left before FSU, which had shot 20% for most of the second half, got hot. The Seminoles made five-straight shots, the last a 3-pointer by Malik Osborne, to make it 61-60 with 42 seconds left. After both teams committed turnovers Syracuse had the ball with 12 seconds left. Florida State had to foul twice to force the one-and-one, sending Swider to the line. He made both attempts for a 63-60 lead, then Caleb Mills and Osborne missed 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds.

Florida State led 32-24 at the break but went cold for much of the second half. Syracuse opened the second half with a 19-6 run, and by the time the Orange built a 49-42 lead with eight minutes left, Florida State was 4-for-21 shooting.

Joe Girard scored 16 points, Jimmy Boeheim 13 and Jesse Edwards 11 for Syracuse (5-3). Buddy Boeheim, the Orange’s leading scorer at 21 points per game, scored six. The starters scored all but one point for Syracuse.

Mills led Florida State (5-3) with 16 points and Osborne added 10 points and eight rebounds. The Seminoles made 4 of 30 3-point attempts.

