SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Alan Griffin and Joseph Girard III combined for 44 points, Syracuse rained 15 3-point shots and the Orange beat Rider 87-52 Saturday night in an empty Carrier Dome.

Griffin scored 23, one off his career high from last season, making four of six from distance, while Girard added 21 points with a career-best six 3-pointers. The Orange (3-0) tied a single-game record with 15 treys and had 12 by halftime.

Griffin scored 3-pointers on his first three shots as Syracuse opened on a 15-4 run. The Orange sizzled in the first three-plus minutes, hitting 5-for-6 from the floor and knocking down all four attempts from deep.

Rider, making its season debut in the empty 34,000-seat Carrier Dome, was led by 20 points from Dwight Murray Jr. The Broncos shot 29% from the floor (17-for-58) and were 7 of 27 from distance.

Syracuse made 24 assists on 28 field goals, led by Kadary Richmond’s six. Girard and Griffin added five assists each.

The Orange travel to 3-0 and No. 24 Rutgers on Tuesday for the Big 10-ACC Challenge.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25