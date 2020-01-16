SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse has hired Sterlin Gilbert as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The university announced the hire on Thursday. Gilbert is a familiar face. He previously worked with Orange head coach Dino Babers for three seasons, serving in the same role at Eastern Illinois (2012-13) of the Championship Subdivision and at Bowling Green (2014) of the Mid-American Conference.

“Coach Babers runs a first-class program. I’m excited to reunite with him,” Gilbert, who was head coach at McNeese State last season, said in a statement.

Gilbert takes over for Mike Lynch, who also was an assistant under Babers at Eastern Illinois and Bowling Green and followed him to Syracuse four years ago. There was no immediate word from the athletics department on Lynch, who served as offensive coordinator and running backs coach for four seasons, or Kirk Martin, quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

A standout quarterback in high school in Texas and a three-year starter and two-year captain at Angelo State University, Gilbert helped Babers transform Eastern Illinois into an offensive powerhouse with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. In 2013, the Panthers led the nation in total offense and scoring and finished 12-2. Gilbert also ran offenses at Tulsa, Texas and USF.

The changes come after a disappointing 5-7 season. After posting 10 wins in 2018 for the first time in nearly two decades and winning a bowl game behind dual-threat quarterback Eric Dungey, the Orange faltered last season on both sides of the ball. Syracuse endured 50 sacks, more than all but two teams in the nation. The defense allowed 30.7 points per game, including 218 in four of the losses.

___

