SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Hughes had 14 points to lead four Syracuse players in double figures and the Orange beat Clemson 61-53 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Tyus Battle and Frank Howard scored 12 points apiece and Marek Dolezaj chipped in with 10 for Syracuse (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which scored 20 points off 17 turnovers by the Tigers (10-5, 0-2 ACC).

Marcquise Reed topped Clemson with 16 points and Elijah Thomas had 13 before fouling out late.

The Tigers shot just 36 percent for the game and 5 of 20 from beyond the arc. Syracuse hit 42 percent from the field but just 7 of 22 in the final 20 minutes, and was 6 of 26 from 3 for the game.

The Tigers pulled to within six at 34-28 on consecutive 3s by Clyde Trapp and Reed, but Syracuse went on a 10-4 spurt to take a 44-32 lead with 11:39 to go.

A foul shot by Bourama Sidibe gave Syracuse its largest lead of the second half at 54-40, but Clemson scored eight straight points, seven by Reed, to close within six at 54-48 with 4:45 left.

Two foul shots by Reed kept the margin at six, but a key turnaround jumper by Oshae Brissett gave Syracuse a 58-50 margin with 2:39 to go. Clemson missed three consecutive shots, including a layup by Reed off a pretty give-and-go.

Syracuse led 30-22 at halftime, Clemson’s lowest first-half point total for the season.

Syracuse was hot at the outset, going 7 of 11, but closed the half going just 6 of 15 and 3 of 14 from beyond the arc. Syracuse missed its last nine 3s in the half. Clemson shot just 32 percent for the half, hitting just 8 of 25 and 2 of 8 from 3. Both teams were sloppy with the ball, turning the ball over seven times each.

MR. CONSISTENCY

Hughes has scored at least 14 points in all but two games this season and between 14 and 17 points 10 times for the Orange.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers have very little margin for error after starting conference play with consecutive losses. With a matchup Saturday against No. 4 Virginia, a slot in the NCAA Tournament could be a pipe dream.

Syracuse: The Orange are off to a perfect start in conference play after losing four times in the first two months of the season. Padding the resume is all-important going forward, and in the next three weeks the Orange play three ranked teams — Duke, Virginia Tech and Florida State, with only the Seminoles at home.

UP NEXT

Clemson’s challenging start to the ACC schedule continues Saturday when the Tigers host No. 4 Virginia.

The Orange conclude a two-game home stand Saturday against Georgia Tech.

