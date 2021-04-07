SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj is not returning to the Orange for a final season and will seek to play professionally, he announced Wednesday on social media.

“Four years ago, I could have never imagined where I would be right now,” Dolezaj wrote in a post on Twitter. “These were some of the best years of my life and I want to thank Coach Boeheim, Coach Red (Autry), the entire staff, my teammates, and the best fans in basketball for believing in me from the start. I look forward to pursuing the next chapter of my life by playing professional basketball and will be forever Orange.”

Dolezaj had one year of college eligibility remaining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-10, rail-thin native of Slovakia played in 131 games for the Orange and started 83 times over four years, becoming a mainstay in the starting lineup the past two seasons. He averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds as a junior and 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds this past season, slowed by a broken finger which limited his effectiveness at the end of the season.

Dolezaj finishes his Syracuse career with 960 points and 649 rebounds.

___

