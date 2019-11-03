SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Dino Babers has fired defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brian Ward, effective immediately.

Babers says in a release Sunday from the university that he felt “a change needed to be made at this time.” Defensive ends coach Steve Stanard has been promoted to defensive coordinator on an interim basis.

The move came a day after the Syracuse defense allowed a school-record 496 yards rushing in a humiliating 58-27 home loss to Boston College, which set a school record of its own with 691 yards offensively. BC tailbacks AJ Dillon and David Bailey combined to rush for 414 yards and five touchdowns and quarterback Dennis Grosel had three scoring passes in only 10 throws.

Stanard, who joined the Syracuse staff in 2017, has spent 20 seasons as a defensive coordinator, most recently at Wyoming where he served as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2014-16. He’s also worked as the defensive coordinator at five other schools.

The Orange (3-6, 0-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are in a bye week, are the only team in the conference without a league win.

