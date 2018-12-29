SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse hit seven of its first eight shots to take a commanding 17-2 lead to start the game and cruised to an 81-47 win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday after shooting a season-high 58 percent.

Tyus Battle, who last season had his worst shooting game of the year against St. Bonaventure (3 of 18), scored 10 of the first 12 points for the Orange (9-4) and hit all eight of his field-goal attempts en route to a game-high 21 points. He also had six steals. Elijah Hughes had 16 points, freshman Buddy Boeheim had a career-high 12 points and Marek Dolezaj, starting his second straight game at center, added nine.

The Bonnies (4-9), who suffered their fourth straight loss, were led by Kyle Lofton’s 12 and Jalen Poyser’s 11. Courtney Stockard, who leads St. Bonaventure in scoring at 19 points a game, got into early foul trouble and scored just two points on 1-of-5 shooting.

The Orange’s tenacious defense forced St. Bonaventure into a season-high 25 turnovers, including 17 steals, and Syracuse scored 32 points off those miscues. Syracuse held the Bonnies to their lowest point total of the season. St. Bonaventure shot 35 percent from the field and 3-of-19 from 3.

Syracuse held a 46-25 halftime lead for the Orange’s highest first-half output this season.

The win avenged an overtime loss to the Bonnies at the Carrier Dome last season.

BIG PICTURE

St. Bonaventure: This wasn’t a great way to head into Atlantic-10 Conference play. While Syracuse’s zone caused problems, many of the Bonnies’ turnovers were self-inflicted. The Bonnies will have to take better care of the ball to have a chance.

Syracuse: The Orange offense is gaining momentum heading into ACC play with consecutive routs. While Marek Dolezaj won’t be able to start against many ACC centers, the offense has more movement and seems more fluid when he’s in the game.

UP NEXT

St. Bonaventure begins Atlantic 10 Conference action Sun., Jan. 6 at George Mason.

The Orange opens ACC play Saturday at Notre Dame.