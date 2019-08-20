SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse point guard Tiana Mangakahia is halfway through treatment for breast cancer and says she often wonders, “Why me?”

Mangakahia says the feedback from doctors has been good. Tests on Friday will give her a clearer idea of her recovery.

The Australian star is one of the nation’s top players and came close to entering the WNBA draft.

Mangakahia says her condition has caused her to think more about life’s simpler things, but she maintains she’s still the same person. She says there are “certain things you can’t control. You just have to kind of handle it and get through it.”

Mangakahia noticed a lump on her left breast in early June. She had a biopsy and mammogram and was told four days later she had stage 2 breast cancer.

