NEW YORK (AP) — Mets manager Luis Rojas said Thursday that right-hander Noah Syndergaard will not throw for six weeks after an MRI revealed right elbow inflammation.

Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, appeared to be a few weeks away from rejoining the Mets before he left his second rehab start with Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday after just one inning.

His velocity, normally in the mid-to-high 90s, was clocked in the mid-80s by the end of his stint Tuesday.

“It’s tough but all in all it’s good to hear there’s no structural damage in the UCL,” Rojas said. “Let’s see this work with the six weeks without throwing. We pray that he can pitch for us this year.”

Syndergaard is one of several Mets on the injured list and one of four pitchers along with Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring), Taijuan Walker (right side) and Jordan Yamamoto (right shoulder). Carrasco, expected to serve as the Mets’ No. 2 pitcher in Syndergaard’s absence, is on the 60-day IL and not expected to return until at least July.

In addition, ace Jacob deGrom returned Tuesday after missing a little more than two weeks with a right side injury.

Advertising

Any subsequent delays in his rehab will likely cost Syndergaard a second straight season and perhaps bring an end to his time in New York. The 28-year-old is eligible for free agency after the season.

Rojas said he hasn’t “really thought about” the possibility of Syndergaard not pitching again for the Mets.

“Right now, just being in the middle of the season, I’m looking forward to having everyone healthy at some point,” Rojas said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports