SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Wendy Holdener and Daniel Yule won the last two runs to help Switzerland come from behind and beat Norway in the final of the team skiing at the World Cup Finals on Friday.

The tie ended 2-2, with Switzerland being awarded the victory thanks to better aggregate run times. The winning team also consisted of Aline Danioth and Ramon Zenhaeusern.

Switzerland, which is the world and Olympic champion in the discipline, was 2-0 down in the final against Olympic bronze medalist Norway when Holdener defeated Mina Fuerst Holtmann and Yule edged Sebatian Foss-Solevaag, who was left with no chance after losing a ski pole early in his run.

In the semifinals, Switzerland rallied to beat Germany 3-1 while Norway got the same result against Canada, which upset Austria 4-0 in the previous round.

Germany finished third after beating Canada in the small final.

The United States did not compete in the nine-nation event, which is a parallel giant slalom competition with teams consisting of two men and two women. Each skier competes against one opponent from the other team in a one-run format. The team winning the most runs wins the tie. In case of 2-2, the added run times decide.

The team event has been part of the World Cup Finals since 2006. Switzerland has won it a record four times, while Austria and Sweden triumphed on three occasions.

The World Cup Finals continue with the women’s slalom and the men’s giant slalom on Saturday.

