CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the rest of the season after re-injuring his foot.

Swinney said Monday night on his radio call-in show that the 6-foot-2, 256-pound fifth-year senior will need surgery on the foot he first hurt in August at training camp.

Swinney said having surgery sooner rather than later would give Thomas a reset for whatever he chooses to do next — return for a sixth year with the Tigers or prepare for the NFL combine.

“So if he does decide to come back to Clemson, he’s ready to go for spring practice and all that,” Swinney said. “And if he does go ahead and go pro, then he’s fully ready for the combine and he’s got no limitations and all those things. But man, your heart goes out to him.”

The 12th-ranked Tigers (8-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) play Louisville (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday.

Thomas has started 19 of 49 games in his college career. He’s had 30 tackles for loss and 14 1/2 sacks.

He missed the first five games before returning against Boston College where he had two sacks in just six snaps. Thomas did not play this past week in a 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame.

___

