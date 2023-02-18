DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek successfully defended her Qatar Open title after beating No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in the final on Saturday.

Swiatek broke Pegula for 2-0 and 4-2 but both times immediately lost her own serve.

Pegula couldn’t hold again and Swiatek served out to love to take the first set.

The second wasn’t competitive, and Swiatek swept it to break the American six times in the final.

Swiatek dropped only five sets all week en route to her 12th career title.

Doha was also Swiatek’s first title last year, and the start of a 37-match winning streak which included her second grand slam title at the French Open.

