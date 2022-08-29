BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference is giving Commissioner Charles McClelland a three-year contract extension.

The league said Monday that the Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to extend McClelland’s deal through the 2028 academic year.

“Dr. Charles McClelland has led the SWAC to greater prominence through one of the most challenging periods in the history of the nation and our league,” said Arkansas-Pine Bluff Chancellor Laurence Alexander, who chairs the council.

“At a time of enormous change in intercollegiate athletics, we appreciate his leadership excellence that has resulted in remarkable growth and expansion of the conference.”

McClelland was named commissioner during the summer of 2018. The SWAC has expanded to 12 members with the addition of Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman.

The league also signed what it described as the largest media rights agreement in HBCU history, with Allen Media Group. That made SWAC sporting events available in 60% of U.S. television households and 70% among Black households, the league said.

