Washington catcher Kurt Suzuki had an MRI on his right elbow still feels tingling in his arm after an awkward throw to second base.

Suzuki was a seventh-inning defensive replacement Saturday and got injured in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Atlanta’s Rafael Ortega stealing. He left before the top of the eighth.

“I felt something in my elbow,” Suzuki said Sunday. “Some tingling and zings. A little sore today, but should be good.”

Either Suzuki or Yan Gomes has started every game at catcher for the NL wild-card leading Nationals. Raudy Read took Suzuki’s spot on Saturday and moves into the No. 2 role.

Suzuki, 36, is in the first season of a $10 million, two-year contract. He is hitting .260 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs in his second stint with the Nationals. Washington selected the contract of catcher Tres Barrera from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday.

