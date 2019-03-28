NEW DELHI (AP) — Julian Suri and Stephen Gallacher shared the lead at the Indian Open after opening rounds of 5-under-par 67 on Thursday.

Gallacher, who finished among the top 10 in the tournament last year, eagled his last hole with a putt from off the green.

Suri joined Gallacher at the top when his bunker shot on the 18th hole gave him a birdie.

Suri missed the cut last year in his only appearance at the Indian Open.

