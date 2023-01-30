The biggest game of 2023, Super Bowl 57, is two weeks away and fans are already plunking down their hard-earned dollars for tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City when The Big Game kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12, at 4:30 p.m. PT at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The cost for even a single ticket will put a hefty dent in your wallet.

Tickets

The price of a Super Bowl ticket has always been prohibitive, and 2023 will not be an exception. This year’s game will have plenty of intrigue as the Eagles bring their second-year starting quarterback, Hurts, into Glendale following a thumping of the 49ers to capture the NFL Championship. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City topped the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game and are no strangers to making an appearance at the Super Bowl.

The best options for tickets might be the following sites, where prices will rise and fall with supply and demand for the game. Many of the sites will offer notification services to track the rise and fall of prices, so you can sign up for those or get them now before they are all gone:

Currently, the least expensive single ticket for Super Bowl 57 is available on Vivid Seats and is going for $4,489 in the upper corner of Section 453, Row 23. That’s before any surcharges or “convenience” fees are added on at checkout.

Currently, the cheapest single ticket available on StubHub is located in Section 421, Row 11. That will cost you $5,107 with additional seller fees.

Advertising

The least expensive tickets available on Ticketmaster are currently listed at $5,900 (before fees, which are not listed).

If money is no object, taking in the action from the lower level (Section 108, Row 22) will run you $24,475 per ticket, but they must be purchased in pairs. If that’s the way you’re planning to go, it would cost you $48,950 for you and a friend to attend the game … before taxes and fees, of course.

If you can’t make the game, you can still plan to watch from home or from a friend’s house, like the rest of us. Here’s what you need to know to catch the game live and some tips on how you can watch it for free.

How to watch

What: Super Bowl 57 (LVII)

Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City

Halftime show: Rihanna with special guests

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. with kickoff time of the game taking place at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Where: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Arizona

TV Channel: FOX

What channel is FOX in my area? Find out: Verizon Fios, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, FuboTV, Sling.

How to watch a livestream online: You can watch this game live with FuboTV (free trial), with DirecTV Stream (free trial), or with Sling TV (promotional offers) if you are out of free trials. You can also watchlive on FOX Sports Live with your cable or satellite provider login information.