PHOENIX (AP) — Suns guard Isaiah Canaan has broken his left ankle in a gruesome injury against the Dallas Mavericks.
The backup point guard was injured on a contested drive to the basket in the final seconds of the first quarter Wednesday night. His ankle gave way on a hard, awkward landing, and his left foot was pointing in the wrong direction as his body tumbled to the floor.
As trainers rushed to Canaan, there were groans from the crowd and looks of shock from his Phoenix teammates, some of whom covered their eyes or looked away.
Canaan was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off the court.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Fish farm caused Atlantic salmon spill near San Juans, then tried to hide how bad it was, state says WATCH
- Half-ton of undelivered mail found in Italy postman's garage
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- Will Seattle-area stargazers be able to see the rare Super Blue Blood Moon? Sadly, it's not looking good.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Four-star defensive back recruit Julius Irvin to choose UW, USC or Alabama
- Mike Hopkins takes out full-page ad thanking UW fans for support and kindness
- Seahawks need to pay Earl Thomas now instead of paying for it later | Matt Calkins
- Four-star DB Julius Irvin chooses the Huskies over Alabama and USC
- Analysis: What can the Seahawks do to upgrade their running back position in 2018 after a rocky 2017?
In his fifth NBA season, Canaan was signed by the Suns on Dec. 13 after being waived by Houston on Oct. 28. He began the night averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists in 18 games with Phoenix.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball