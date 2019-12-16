PHOENIX (AP) — Suns guard Devin Booker will miss a second straight game with a right forearm contusion when Phoenix faces the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Coach Monty Williams said a few hours before the game that he doubted Booker would play, and the team ruled him out shortly afterwards. Booker is the Suns’ leading scorer this season, averaging 25 points per game.

Booker didn’t play on Saturday in Mexico City when the Suns lost to the Spurs 121-119 in overtime.

Williams said he wanted “to be careful with him” because “I’m mindful about how much I put on his shoulders.” Mikal Bridges, who is averaging 7.0 points per game, will start in Booker’s place.

