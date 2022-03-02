PHOENIX (AP) — All-Star guard Devin Booker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol and will miss the Phoenix Suns’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

The Suns made the announcement at the team’s shootaround.

Booker is a three-time All-Star and the team’s leading scorer, averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The 25-year-old’s absence is another blow to the Suns, who are also missing fellow All-Star guard Chris Paul.

Paul broke his thumb on Feb. 16 and could miss the rest of the regular season, though the team is hopeful he’ll return before the playoffs. The Suns have struggled without Paul, losing two of three games. Phoenix has the best record in the NBA at 49-12 and is trying to claim the top spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Suns have a 6 1/2-game lead over the Golden State Warriors with about 20 games left in the regular season.

