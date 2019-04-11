PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have removed the interim tag from general manager James Jones and hired Jeff Bower as senior vice president of basketball operations.

The team also said Thursday that Trevor Bukstein will stay as assistant general manager.

Jones was appointed interim GM when the Suns fired Ryan McDonough before the 2018-19 season. He will oversee all basketball operations, with Bower and Bukstein reporting to him.

A former Suns player, Jones spent the last two seasons as Phoenix’s vice president of basketball operations and last season shared general manager duties with Bukstein.

The Suns finished with the worst record in the Western Conference at 19-63.

