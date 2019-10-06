By
The Associated Press
All Times EDT
Sunday
MLB: NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

Game 3: Atlanta at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:45 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Houston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Chicago vs Oakland at London, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

New England at Washington, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

WNBA FINALS

Game 3: Washington at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.

MLS

New England at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Maccabi Haifa at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 6 p.m.

Shanghai Sharks vs. LA Clippers at Honolulu, 7 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Monster Energy, Drydene 400, Dover, Del., 2:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS
Tennis

ATP World Tour/WTA, China Open, Beijing.

ATP World Tour, Rakuten Japan Open, Tokyo.

ATP World Tour, Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Golf

PGA TOUR, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Las Vegas.

European PGA, Mutuactivos Spanish Open, Madrid.

LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, The Colony, Texas.

Athletics

IAAF Outdoor, World Championships, Doha, Qatar.

Gymnastics

Artistic World Championships, Stuttgart, Germany.

