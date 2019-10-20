By
The Associated Press
NFL

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

MLS PLAYOFFS
First Round

Eastern Conference: New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Western Conference: LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA, AAA Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan., 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP Tour, European Open, Antwerp, Belgium

ATP Tour, Intrum Stockholm Open

ATP Tour/WTA, VTB Kremlin Cup, Moscow

WTA, BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open

GOLF

PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, South Korea

LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai

European Tour, French Open, Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France

PGA Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

The Associated Press

