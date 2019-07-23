GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Sun Yang was in the middle of controversy at the world swimming championships again. Only this time, it wasn’t his doing.

Sun won the 200-meter freestyle on Tuesday night after Danas Rapsys of Lithuania finished first and got disqualified for an apparent false start.

The Chinese star touched second, but got elevated after Rapsys had already celebrated in the pool.

Sun appeared surprised, but quickly sat on the lane rope and raised both arms in the air as a mix of cheers and boos rang out.

Sun, the current Olympic champion in the 200 free, earned his third straight medal in the event at worlds and second gold in a row.

He was timed in 1 minute, 44.93 seconds.

Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan took silver and Martin Malyutin of Russia earned bronze.

