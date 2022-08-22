Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (18-18, 8-10 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings square off against the Connecticut Sun.

The Wings have gone 8-10 in home games. Dallas is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sun have gone 12-6 away from home. Connecticut is the leader in the Eastern Conference scoring 12.6 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Mabrey is averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Wings. Teaira McCowan is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Natisha Hiedeman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Jonquel Jones is averaging 15 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 88.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Arike Ogunbowale: out (core).

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.