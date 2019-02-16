DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Marques Sumner came off the bench to tally 15 points to lead Stetson to a 67-55 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.
Christiaan Jones had 13 points and six rebounds for Stetson (6-21, 2-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Abayomi Iyiola added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Dinero Mercurius had 13 points for the Eagles (11-17, 6-7). Christian Carlyle added 12 points. Schadrac Casimir had 12 points and six assists.
The Hatters evened the season series against the Eagles with the win. Florida Gulf Coast defeated Stetson 87-65 on Jan. 21. Stetson faces NJIT on the road on Wednesday. Florida Gulf Coast plays Lipscomb at home on Wednesday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com