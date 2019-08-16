BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Luiz Suárez had to be substituted because of an injury in the first half of the team’s opening Spanish league game on Friday.

Suárez was replaced in the 37th minute after an apparent right leg muscle injury in the match at Athletic Bilbao.

The Uruguayan striker had just hit the post in what was one of Barcelona’s best chances in the first half at San Mamés Stadium. The match was scoreless at halftime.

Suárez missed the final part of last season because of a knee injury.

