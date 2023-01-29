NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Garrett Sturtz scored 16 points as Drake beat Belmont 79-61 on Sunday.

Sturtz had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-6, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 16 points and added seven assists. Darnell Brodie had 15 points.

Ben Sheppard led the Bruins (16-7, 9-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Belmont also got 15 points from Ja’Kobi Gillespie. Cade Tyson also had 13 points and six rebounds. The loss snapped the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak.

Drake took the lead with 13:31 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-26 at halftime, with Penn racking up 12 points. Brodie scored a team-high 13 points after the break as the Bulldogs extended their lead.

—-

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.