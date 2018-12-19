SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Slovenian skier Ilka Stuhec overcame an error in the middle of her run to win a World Cup super-G on Wednesday and sweep the speed races on the Saslong course.

Following her downhill victory from Tuesday, Stuhec finished a slim 0.05 seconds ahead of Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein and Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria, who tied for second.

Stuhec missed all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during a crash while training on the glacier in Pitztal, Austria. The season before, Stuhec won the gold medal at the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and captured the season-long World Cup downhill title.

It was the ninth World Cup win of Stuhec’s career and her third in super-G.

Jasmine Flury of Switzerland missed the podium by one hundredth of a second in fourth. Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway finished fifth.

Mikaela Shiffrin retained her overall World Cup lead despite sitting out these races to rest up for a big block of upcoming technical races — her specialty. The American leads Schmidhofer by 330 points.

Lindsey Vonn was also missing, with the all-time women’s wins leader expected back from injury next month.

Shiffrin is also still on top of the super-G standings, having won the opening two races of the season. She leads Mowinckel by 25 points.

Olympic super-G champion Ester Ledecka finished 11th for the best World Cup super-G result of her career. Ledecka, who also won the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding at the Pyeongchang Games, won a snowboard World Cup event on Saturday.

The races were originally scheduled for Val d’Isere, France, last weekend but were moved because of a lack of snow in the French resort.

