England fast bowler Stuart Broad was fined 15% of his match fee for using what the ICC described as “inappropriate language” following the dismissal of Pakistan’s Yasir Shah during the first test.

The man handing down the sanction? Broad’s father.

Broad admitted to the offense that occurred on Saturday during Pakistan’s second innings in the team’s three-wicket loss to England in Manchester. He accepted the punishment that was proposed by his father, Chris Broad, who is on the governing body’s elite panel of match referees.

It was the younger Broad’s third offense in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three. His previous breaches were in January during the fourth test against South Africa at the Wanderers, and in August 2018 in the third test against India at Trent Bridge.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports