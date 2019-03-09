PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deante Strickland came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Portland State to an 84-80 win over Montana State on Saturday night, the Vikings’ eighth consecutive home victory.
Michael Nuga had 15 points for Portland State (16-15, 11-9 Big Sky Conference). Robert McCoy added 12 points and nine rebounds. Holland Woods had 12 points for the hosts.
Tyler Hall had 28 points for the Bobcats (14-16, 11-9). Harald Frey added 27 points. Ladan Ricketts had 11 points.
The Vikings evened the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Montana State defeated Portland State 98-88 on Jan. 3.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks free agency primer: Who might stay and who might go? And potential targets
- Analysis: Could the Seahawks be listening trade offers for Frank Clark?
- 'My story is a lot like his': How Will Conroy joined forces with Mike Hopkins to turn around UW hoops VIEW
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com