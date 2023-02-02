SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Spencer Jones scored 22 points, shooting 8 for 12, and reserve Michael Jones scored 15 as Stanford beat Utah 78-72 on Thursday night for its fifth straight victory.

Michael O’Connell and Brandon Angel both scored 11 for Stanford. O’Connell added seven rebounds.

Lazar Stefanovic scored a career-high 26 points for Utah, Branden Carlson scored 17 on 6-of-9 shooting and Rollie Worster scored 10 points and distributed 10 assists.

Stanford (10-12, 4-7) has won four straight in the Pac-12, while also beating Chicago State in the middle of its current run. The win streak is on the immediate heels of a five-game losing streak.

The Cardinal never trailed.

Marco Anthony’s layup with 6:39 remaining before halftime tied it for Utah (15-9, 8-5) at 24-all. But Stanford seized control and proceeded to outscore Utah 22-7 to close the half and led 46-31 at intermission.

The Utes got back in it using the first 10 minutes of the second half and reduced their deficit to 57-54 on Stefanovic’s 3 with 11:55 left but never got closer.

The Cardinal stay on the road to play Colorado on Sunday. Utah hosts Cal on Sunday.

