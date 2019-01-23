COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Carsen Edwards had 27 points as streaking Purdue held off a late Ohio State rally to win 79-67 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Cline added 13 for the Boilermakers (13-6, 6-2 Big Ten), who have won four straight and seven of the last eight. They endured a late surge to overcome the Buckeyes (12-6, 2-5), who lost their fifth in a row and are winless so far in 2019. The losing streak is the longest in over two decades.

Ohio State showed some life in the second half, hitting 3-pointers and chipping away at a 10-point Purdue halftime lead. The Buckeyes closed the score to 58-56 on a Musa Jallow 3-pointer with seven minutes left but couldn’t get any closer.

A 3-pointer by Purdue’s Grady Eifert with 1:01 left all but sealed it.

Purdue started the game 1 for 8 from the field as Ohio State built a 17-8 lead. But the Buckeyes got sloppy, watching the Boilermakers go on a 22-1 run that included 3-pointers from Eifert and Eric Hunter Jr. and pair of 3-point bombs from Cline.

Andre Wesson had a career-high 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the floor. He gave the Value City Arena crowd something to cheer about when he hit a rainbow shot from behind the half-court line to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half.

Kaleb Wesson — who is Andre’s younger brother and the Buckeyes’ scoring leader — picked up his fourth foul with less than four minutes gone in the second half and had to take a seat. He came back late in the game only to foul out 51 seconds later. He finished with just six points.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers are rolling behind Edwards, who is among the top scorers in the nation. They’ll try to take the hot streak into another matchup with No. 6 Michigan State this weekend. Purdue took a 77-59 pounding from the Spartans Jan. 8 and hasn’t lost since.

Ohio State: That adversity that coach Chris Holtmann predicted in the preseason? This is what it looks like. They lost sophomore Kyle Young to a leg injury last week, which takes a scoring chunk out of the frontcourt. February is not going to get any easier.

UP NEXT:

Purdue: Hosts No. 6 Michigan State on Sunday.

Ohio State: At Nebraska on Saturday.

___

___

