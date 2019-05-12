BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The final round of the Regions Tradition barely got underway before play was suspended because of thunderstorms.

A handful of players got in one hole Sunday before having to leave the course. Play is not expected to resume before the afternoon.

The leaders haven’t started the final round of the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Rain continued throughout the morning.

Steve Stricker held a two-stroke lead at 14-under 202. Two-time Tradition winner Bernhard Langer, David Toms and Billy Andrade are all two strokes back.

If the round isn’t completed Sunday, that would likely mean a Monday finish at Greystone’s Founders Course.

The first round was completed on Friday after bad weather stopped play. Stricker still had five holes to go on his way to a 68 and then shot a 64 in the second round, followed by Saturday’s 70.