The WNBA postponed the start of the Sunday’s semifinal series between the No. 2 seed Storm and No. 4 Minnesota due to inconclusive pregame COVID-19 test results from Seattle players.

In a statement the league cited an “abundance of caution” spurred its decision.

“Players with inconclusive results have undergone additional testing today and are currently in isolation,” the WNBA said in a statement. “The new date for Game 1 will be communicated as developments warrant.”

Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel and CEO and general manager Alisha Valavanis released a joint statement that read: “The Storm organization fully supports the decision to postpone the game. The health and safety of the WNBA players, team staff and all those involved in the production of this season remains our top priority.”

Since the start of the season on July 25, the WNBA reported no positive COVID-19 tests and had played 247 games, including five in the playoffs, without any disruption due to the coronavirus.

The league suspended play for two days on Aug. 26-27 after players engaged in a work stoppage to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Seattle finished the regular season with an 18-4 record and entered the postseason as a prohibitive favorite over Minnesota (14-8) in the best-of-five series. The Lynx beat No. 5 Phoenix 80-79 in Thursday’s second-round matchup.

