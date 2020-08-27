WNBA players will not play in Thursday’s games, marking the second straight day of a historic postponement, and decided to resume the season on Friday.

The Storm (12-3) was scheduled to play Las Vegas (11-3) Thursday night in Bradenton, Fla., but the game between the league’s top two teams has been called off for now.

During a televised interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association executive committee didn’t lay out definitive plans on how the league plans to move forward.

“I feel like as a group we decided last night that we want to play,” WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike said. “There are games scheduled tomorrow and that’s what we’re ready to do. But that doesn’t come without of course demands of players to continue to amplify our voices in more than when we came here. We realize that the work is not easy, but we also understand that the work is never done.

“There are things that happen that allow us to take a moment. That’s fair. We can take a moment. And in that moment we came together and we decided we need time for ourselves to come back, regroup and continue to amplify our voices and be there for our communities and demand change from the leaders that our representing us right now.”

