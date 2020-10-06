By

GAME 3

#2 Seattle Storm
vs #1 Las Vegas Aces

Seattle leads 2-0

4 p.m. | IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida

TV: ESPN | Stream: FuboTV

WNBA FINals

(Illustration by Rich Boudet / The Seattle Times)
Storm vs. Aces

Storm trailing early

A tough start so far for Seattle, which trails 13-4. Forward and former defensive player of the year Natasha Howard is in early foul trouble with 2.

Game time!

The Storm and Aces have tipped off. Seattle, leading 2-0, needs just one win for a fourth WNBA championship. Will they get it done tonight? Follow live with us for updates and highlights.

Same Whitcomb announces Storm starting 5

Pregame reading: Storm looks to close out Aces

Storm moms wish players good luck

Storm players arrive

30 minutes until tip-off

The Storm has a chance to win its second title in three seasons and a fourth championship in franchise history tonight.

“Game 3 is not going to be easy,” Storm guard Sue Bird said during a postgame televised interview. “You just have to stay in the moment, possession by possession. They’re good. It’s tough. These are battles. The score doesn’t indicate it and I’m sure it will be the same in Game 3.”

