GAME 3
#2 Seattle Storm
vs #1 Las Vegas Aces
Seattle leads 2-0
4 p.m. | IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida
TV: ESPN | Stream: FuboTV
WNBA FINals
Storm vs. Aces
Storm trailing early
A tough start so far for Seattle, which trails 13-4. Forward and former defensive player of the year Natasha Howard is in early foul trouble with 2.
Game time!
The Storm and Aces have tipped off. Seattle, leading 2-0, needs just one win for a fourth WNBA championship. Will they get it done tonight? Follow live with us for updates and highlights.
30 minutes until tip-off
The Storm has a chance to win its second title in three seasons and a fourth championship in franchise history tonight.
"Game 3 is not going to be easy," Storm guard Sue Bird said during a postgame televised interview. "You just have to stay in the moment, possession by possession. They're good. It's tough. These are battles. The score doesn't indicate it and I'm sure it will be the same in Game 3."
Seattle Times sports staff
