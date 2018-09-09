After cruising to a win in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, the Storm is back at KeyArena for Game 2 against the Washington Mystics. Can Seattle take a commanding series lead to the nation's capital? Follow along for live updates and analysis.
GAME 2
#1 Seattle Storm
vs. #3 Washington Mystics
Seattle leads 1-0
12:30 p.m. | KeyArena | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ABC (Ch. 4) | Stream: WatchESPN
