A Storm flag is flying atop the Space Needle and KeyArena will be rocking. Seattle's ready for WNBA Finals Game 1 between the Storm and Washington Mystics.

By

GAME 1

#1 Seattle Storm
vs. #3 Washington Mystics

6 p.m. | KeyArena | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ESPNEWS / JoeTV | Stream: WatchESPN

FINALS PREVIEW

