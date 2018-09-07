A Storm flag is flying atop the Space Needle and KeyArena will be rocking. Seattle's ready for WNBA Finals Game 1 between the Storm and Washington Mystics. We're there bringing you live updates as Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and the Storm begin the final push of their title chase.
GAME 1
#1 Seattle Storm
vs. #3 Washington Mystics
6 p.m. | KeyArena | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ESPNEWS / JoeTV | Stream: WatchESPN
FINALS PREVIEW
Out of basketball a year ago, Storm coach Dan Hughes is now on the verge of his first WNBA title
The Storm builds and rebuilds. Sue Bird just keeps going to WNBA Finals
Look up, Seattle! Storm players raise flag on top of Space Needle
In run to WNBA Finals, Storm has no bigger fan than Lauren Jackson
Storm isn’t playing for title without Sami Whitcomb’s heroics off bench
What you need to know about the Storm-Mystics WNBA Finals matchup
How the 2018 Seattle Storm made the WNBA Finals
