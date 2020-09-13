The Storm finished the WNBA’s shortened regular season with the second-best record in the league following Sunday’s 86-84 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Bradenton, Florida.

Seattle is the No. 2 seed, meaning it advances directly to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs, which begin Tuesday with a pair of single-elimination first-round games followed by two single-elimination second-round games Thursday.

The Storm will begin semifinal play Sept. 20, as will Las Vegas, which secured the No. 1 seed.

It would be a misnomer to call Sunday’s game between Seattle and Las Vegas a WNBA Finals preview considering the Storm played without Breanna Stewart (left foot tendinitis) and Sue Bird (bruised left knee) while the Aces were playing their third game in four days.

With Seattle’s stars on the sidelines for the second straight game, Alysha Clark drained a career-high tying four three-pointers and scored all 16 of her points in the first half.

The Storm trailed 46-44 at the break.

Then Jewell Loyd took over the scoring load while scoring 19 of her 30 points in the third quarter — including a personal 12-0 run — to stake the Storm to a 66-64 lead heading into the fourth.

Advertising

Neither team led by more than five points in the final frame and Seattle endured a six-minute scoring drought while Las Vegas took an 84-79 lead with 17.3 seconds left.

Loyd kept things interesting while draining a three-pointer and perimeter jumper on the next two possessions, but time ran out on the Storm.

A’ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby each scored 23 points and Kayla McBride had 10 for Las Vegas. Angel McCoughtry, the Aces’ second leading scorer, logged just five minutes.