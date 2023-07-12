Even with their star in the lineup, ending a lengthy slump before the All-Star break would have been a tall task.

The Storm were assured of a rough evening Wednesday against the Atlanta Dream when WNBA leading scorer Jewell Loyd walked off the court alone after participating in the pregame shoot-around. Loyd sat out with a lingering foot concern, not the ankle injury sustained Saturday against the New York Liberty. Her availability for the weekend’s All-Star Game hasn’t changed, to coach Noelle Quinn’s knowledge.

“She tried to push through it, but it’s tough, especially considering it’s a back-to-back,” Quinn said.

“She’s our leading scorer. She’s our heart. She’s everything. It’s difficult to win games without that, but hats off to our team for playing hard.”

The Storm struggled in her absence and lost, 85-75. Atlanta led by double-digits most of the game.

Loyd was coming off a 39-point performance against the Mystics in Washington. She tied a WNBA record for single-game three-pointers with nine in Tuesday’s 93-86 loss.

The Storm dropped both ends of their only back-to-back of the season and have lost seven straight games to close the first half. Seattle sits at 4-16 at the break and has dropped all 10 games against Eastern Conference teams.

As Joyner Holmes put it, there are good points in each game, but they’re not cohesive.

“Our ultimate goal is to win. We’re struggling a little bit right now,” Holmes said. “When one woman is down — Ezi (Magbegor) didn’t have the best day today, and we all had to step up for that. We didn’t have Jewell.

“Recoup after this break, and we’re going to figure it out.”

The Storm’s other All-Star besides Loyd, first-time invitee Magbegor, was scoreless on eight attempts. She also had three of Seattle’s six turnovers in the first half.

“She’s growing and learning, as well,” Quinn said. “You talk about our rookies, but Ezi is experiencing a new season in which she has to do way more than she has had to do, ever. I have grace for her because it’s different. It’s new. I’m glad we’re here to where she can get a reset.”

It was a below-average outing for the starters as a whole, except for Jordan Horston, who started in place of Loyd and played more than 35 minutes. Horston finished with a team- and career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals, hitting 8 of 16 from the floor.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (13), Gabby Williams (10) and Holmes (10) joined Horston with double-digit points.

“They’ve been bright spots and have had a lot of bright moments, especially within our last few games,” Quinn said of the Storm’s rookies.

As Mendjiadeu, who had double-doubles each of the past two games, ran into foul trouble early, Horston stood apart with 13 first-half points and four rebounds in front of a delighted cheering section.

Horston played for the University of Tennessee. Some of the Lady Volunteers made the trip to Atlanta to watch the 2023 first-round pick’s third double-double.

“They told me right after I got drafted to Seattle that they had tickets here. They already had that plan,” Horston said. “I was happy to see them. Happy that I was able to have a good game.”

Williams, who re-signed with the Storm on a rest-of-season contract and made her debut Tuesday in Washington, put in a layup for her first bucket of the campaign with three minutes left in the first quarter.

Atlanta’s lead was already climbing, however, and aside from a too-late last stand from Seattle, the hosts didn’t let up. The Dream, who won their sixth straight and are 11-8, led for all but 13 seconds Wednesday.

“I liked that they had to put their starters back into the game at the end because we were getting stops, running and executing,” Quinn said.

