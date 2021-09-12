Any confidence and momentum the Storm generated following its previous outing — a 34-point win on Tuesday and the 10th largest margin of victory in franchise history — quickly dissipated in the first quarter Sunday night.

Without WNBA MVP candidate Breanna Stewart, who sat out due to a left foot injury, Seattle fell behind early and looked out of sync, especially on the offensive end, during an 81-53 defeat against the Los Angeles Sparks.

It’s no secret that the Storm relies heavily on Stewart, who ranks third in the WNBA in scoring (20.3 points), fourth in rebounds (9.5) and fourth in blocks (1.8).

Since her arrival five years ago, Seattle has posted a 94-55 (63.1%) record, including 63-19 (76.7%) in the past three years with Stewart.

Before Sunday, the Storm had a respectable 19-20 record without Stewart, but was 0-2 this season when she sat out a pair of games last month to rest.

Seattle was competitive in those two outings — an 87-85 overtime loss at Chicago and an 83-79 loss at New York.

However, against LA the Storm didn’t put up much of a fight.

In the first quarter, Seattle shot 4 of 16 from the field, including 2 of 7 on three-pointers and trailed 24-13. It was the lowest-scoring period of the season for Seattle.

The Sparks outscored Seattle 21-14 in the second quarter to take a 45-27 lead into halftime. The Storm shot 29% on field goals and 21.4% on 3s (3 of 14) in its lowest-scoring first half of the season.

Coach Noelle Quinn tried a little bit of everything to jump start a jump-start a stagnant offense and slow down the red-hot shooting Sparks, which converted 55.9% of its field goals.

The Storm employed a 3-2 zone and used its guards to trap the Sparks on the perimeter.

However, nothing worked and Los Angeles overwhelmed Seattle with a pressure defense that forced 18 turnovers, which resulted in 25 points.

Quinn tweaked the lineup to start the second half and replaced forward Stephanie Talbot with center Ezi Magbegor to comprise a big front line alongside center Mercedes Russell.

Again, nothing worked.

Russell picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter and was ineffective against a smaller and seemingly vulnerable LA front line while finishing with six points and five rebounds.

But Russell wasn’t alone in the futility department.

Playing her first game without Stewart since the star forward was drafted in 2016, Sue Bird struggled offensively and scored with just three points on 1-for-7 shooting. The WNBA’s all-time assist leader was held without an assist for the first time since 2012.

Seattle’s other All-Star Jewell Loyd also struggled offensively and tallied just five points on 2-for-9 shooting.

Epiphanny Prince scored a team-high 12 points off the bench for the Storm, which shot 32.1% from the floor including 6 of 27 on three-pointers.

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles with 17 points. Brittney Sykes and Te’a Cooper each had 15 while Erica Wheeler added 10 for the Sparks, which snapped a six-game losing streak and kept its hope of securing the final spot in the playoffs alive while improving to 11-19.

Meanwhile, the defeat was costly for the Storm (20-11), which fell to fourth in the standings. Seattle is a half-game behind the Minnesota Lynx (20-10) for third place and lead the Phoenix Mercury (19-11) by a half game.

The Storm host Phoenix on Friday in its regular-season finale without Stewart, who is ruled out for the game. Quinn said Stewart’s foot did not sustain structural damage and will be re-evaluated next week to determine her status for the playoffs.

NOTE:

— Backup point guard Jordin Canada missed her third straight game due to a right knee injury.