This never gets old.

That’s what Breanna Stewart thought as she rode an elevator, trekked a tiny staircase and climbed a ladder to the top of the Space Needle to raise the Storm flag on Friday morning to kick off a day of celebrations commemorating Seattle’s fourth WNBA championship.

“Winning doesn’t get old,” Stewart said while standing next to Jewell Loyd and Mercedes Russell. “Especially for us, we’re still early in our years in Seattle. We’ve had successful years, but we’ve also gone through it a little bit.

“We want to continue to put on for the city.”

Stewart has been a frequent visitor to the iconic Seattle landmark in recent years.

Following the Storm’s championship run in 2018, the 26-year-old star accompanied a large contingent of players and coaches during a flag raising ceremony amidst a chilly and blustery downpour.

Our @seattlestorm flag back where it belongs, on top of Seattle’s world, so appreciate the @space_needle reppin’ us! pic.twitter.com/Km4NSgmE1a — Ginny Gilder (@ginnygilder) October 9, 2020

This time the skies were mostly clear when the trio of Storm players was joined by part-owner Ginny Gilder, assistant coach Ryan Webb and a few staffers while the rest of the players and coaches who spent three months inside the WNBA’s bubble returned to their respective homes across the country.

“It’s just the three of us up here right now, but those guys are with us and we’re thinking about them,” Loyd said while holding the WNBA championship trophy. “It’s only been a few days, but I miss them already. I don’t miss the wubble (WNBA bubble) so much, but definitely missing being around the team because we’re like a family more than anything else.

“And this season, this experience made me realize that more and more. We really came together and I’m just really proud of what we accomplished.”

The Storm emerged as the champions in the strangest season in WNBA history that was played entirely at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seattle finished the shortened 22-game regular-season schedule with an 18-4 record and entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

Led by Stewart, Loyd and Sue Bird, the Storm eliminated No. 4 Minnesota in the semifinals and crushed No. 1 Las Vegas during a 3-0 sweep of the WNBA Finals.

“We didn’t want to stay in the bubble one more day than we had to,” said Stewart laughing.

The 6-foot-4 forward, who missed the 2019 season due to an Achilles injury, picked her second WNBA Finals MVP award to go with the one she won in 2018 after averaging 25.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 steals.

And yet, Stewart said the Storm’s greatest accomplishment this year had nothing to do with the championship hardware.

Instead, she highlighted the WNBA’s push for social-justice reforms, voter registration and efforts to raise awareness to Breonna Taylor and the Say Her Name campaign.

“Looking back at this season, obviously we are very happy that we won and we came into the bubble knowing that’s what we wanted to do, but I think what we’re most proud of is the fact that we were able to come together as a league,” Stewart said. “All 12 teams and 144 players, we were able to make an impact. And it was hard to make an impact when you’re in a bubble, but we did that.

“Whether it was Zoom calls, players-only meetings, the vigil we had that one night, the day of reflection, not playing those games for two days, and just really focusing on what we were trying to spread to the rest of the country and to the world to help create a better world.”

NOTE:

— The Storm is hosting a virtual championship rally 4 p.m. PT Friday. Fans can register for the event at storm.wnba.com.