Several hours before the Storm raised Sue Bird’s No. 10 jersey into the Climate Pledge Arena rafters Sunday afternoon, Ivana Dojkić made the strongest case to date of the three players vying to become the heir apparent to replace the greatest point guard in WNBA history.

In her fifth WNBA game, the 25-year-old rookie from Rijeka, Croatia, tallied a career-best 12 points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field, 5-for-5 shooting on free throws while dishing out four assists and committing just one turnover in 23½ minutes off the bench.

Dojkić’s superlative performance during the Storm’s 71-65 loss to the Washington Mystics was even more noteworthy when compared to Seattle’s other point guards.

Aside from collecting just one rebound, Yvonne Turner, who has started every game, didn’t make a statistical contribution in a season-low eight minutes and sat out in the second half.

Rookie Jade Melbourne was barely any better while tallying two points, two rebounds and one assist in 15½ minutes.

When asked to assess the point guard rotation a week ago, coach Noelle Quinn said, “Still a work in progress.”

Advertising

At the time, the 35-year-old Turner, who signed a one-year, team-friendly deal worth $74,305 in the offseason, has been solid and unspectacular while averaging 4.0 points, 1.4 assists and 14.3 minutes.

The 20-year-old Melbourne, the youngest player in the league who was taken in the third round of the 2022 WNBA draft, has struggled to make a serious impact in games. The Australian tallied a personal-best 10 points June 3 against Los Angeles, and she had a career-high five assists Friday against Washington.

Far too often, Melbourne has compiled games like Sunday’s performance against the Mystics when she hardly makes an impact.

“Here’s the thing, they’re obviously rebuilding,” Bird said. “It’s not starting over because you still have players like Jewell [Loyd], Cedes [Mercedes Russell] and Ezi [Magbegor]. But when you put those [rebuild] goggles on you can kind of look at this team and say, ‘OK, what do you want from a team in terms of culture and in terms of that standard?’

“That standard of excellence is not just winning. Everybody wants to win. You have to build a foundation.”

Not many believed Dojkić, a 5-foot-11 combo guard who signed a one-year $62,285 contract, would factor into the Storm’s foundation considering she was a late arrival to training camp and missed two games early in the season.

Advertising

However, Dojkić was instrumental in helping the Storm erase a 21-point deficit for a 66-63 comeback win over the Los Angeles Sparks on June 6 when she played the entire fourth quarter.

And Sunday, Dojkić started the second half when Seattle narrowed a 28-point deficit to three.

Following a second straight loss, it remains to be seen if Quinn tinkers with the lineup for the second straight game before the Storm (1-6) begin a three-game road trip 7 p.m. Tuesday against Phoenix (2-5).

On Sunday, Quinn replaced Russell with rookie forward Jordan Horston.

And now, it would seem as if Dojkić, who is averaging 6.6 points, 1.2 assists while shooting 64.7% from the field, is pushing the Storm to make another change in the lineup.

“It’s not about finding the next Sue Bird,” Bird said. “Nobody should be thinking about that. … For these guards, they’re young — more so Jade and [Dojkić ] — so every now and then, there might be a miscue. That happens.

“But my advice to them is — and they’ll figure it out — is that it’s not going to be about how many shots they makes or how many assists they had. It’s going to be about how they control the game and that’s how they’ll be judged.”