Sue Bird set the basketball world on fire on Tuesday night with a performance for the ages that propelled the Storm into the WNBA Finals. Watch her transcendent fourth quarter here, then see what some NBA greats had to say about it.

Bird scored 14 of her 22 points in the final 5:48 of the game to break the contest open and earn the Storm a trip to the WNBA Finals against the Washington Mystic.

Bird’s performance ignited social media and earned her congratulatory tweets from a host of NBA stars who clearly appreciate game when they see it.

